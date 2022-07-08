RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police burst 6 armed robbers, kill 1 during gun battle in Lagos

The suspects were arrested almost two months after they robbed a hotel in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Operatives of Lagos Police Command, have bursted six members of a notorious armed robbery gang in the state.

The robbers, according to the police, were behind the Wednesday, May 11, 2022, robbery attack on Mambillah Hotel, Owutu, Ikorodu area of the state.

In the course of the attack, a gateman was shot dead, while lodgers including -two female, and male officials of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), lost their phones, laptop, cash, and jewelry, to the armed robbers.

Almost two months after the incident, Lagos Police Spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said the robbers were arrested following a painstaking, diligent and discreet investigation ordered and closely monitored by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspects were traced to their hideout at Oju-irin Abattoir, Lagos State where they were eventually arrested.

“They incuded: Lekan Adeoye, 19; Ojo Akeredolu, 29; Quadri Balogun, 23; Ahmed Oke, 24; John Toluwalashe, 23 and Azeez Akinpelu, 20.

“The seventh suspect, Taye was neutralized during a gun duel with police officers. Items recovered from the suspects are two locally made pistols with 11 live cartridges.

Armed gang had invaded Mambillah Hotel, robbing guests of their valuables and shot dead the hotel security guard in their bid to escape after the Police arrived at the scene.

“The earlier arrested supervisor and other staff of the hotel have since been released after further investigations cleared them of any culpability.

“Suspects are to be arraigned in court as the investigation is currently being wound up,” a statement by Hundeyin read.

He added that the suspects would be arraigned in court soon for prosecution.

