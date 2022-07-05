Police arrest woman for stealing her neighbor's child in Anambra

Umegbakafoe reportedly stole the three-year-old child with an intention to sell her and make profits.

The police, however, arrested the suspect, who hails from Isinkwo Abaomege in the Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, at Nwawulu Street, Okpoko, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Disclosing Umegbakafoe’s arrest, Anambra Police Spokesperson DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said the suspect who initially denied stealing the child later confessed to the crime.

He added that the victim had been rescued and returned to her parents.

The police spokesperson’s words: “The Anambra State Command operatives, on Saturday, arrested one Miss Chinwendu Umegbaka, 29 years, native of Isinkwo Abaomege in the Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State.

“She was arrested on alleged case of child stealing at Nwawulu street, Okpoko, Onitsha, Anambra State.

“Preliminary information revealed that the suspect is a neighbour to the parents of the child.

“Chinwendu, when arrested initially, denied to know the whereabouts of the three-year-old girl. Further interrogation by the police made her to confess to the stealing of the child with the intention of selling her.

“Meanwhile, the child has been recovered and handed over to the parent.”

Ikenga further revealed that an investigation into the matter had commenced.