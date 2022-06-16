Police arrest woman for selling her sister’s child for N600,000

Ejike Edith, a 30-year-old lady, has landed in police net for selling her sister’s child for a sum of N600,000 to an undisclosed buyer in Imo State.
The suspect was arrested alongside her accomplices, whom she identified as Prince Ugwu and Nkiruja Samuel.
Disclosing the arrest of the suspects, Rivers Commissioner of Police (CP), Friday Eboka said the child was kidnapped from Omagwa community in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state after she went missing on Monday, May 20, 2022.
His words: “On May 20 this year, a lady called Peace Emmanuel reported that her five-year-old daughter was missing. The case was reported at the Omagwa Police Station.
“But later, it was transferred to the Commissioner of Police Monitoring Team at the Forces Avenue, Port Harcourt. They went into investigation and eventually, it was discovered that it was her sister who arranged to steal her child and she eventually sold the child to a lady in Imo State for the sum of N600,000.
“So, we went and we were able to rescue the little girl; we also arrested two suspects. The major suspect’s name is Ejike Edith, aged 30; she also mentioned others who did that crime with her. They are Prince Ugwu and Nkiruja Samuel, 26. These suspects were also arrested and are here with us. But the person who received the baby is in Imo State and we are making arrangements to ensure that he is arrested to face the law.”
The CP added that all the arrested suspects would soon be charged to court.
