Police arrest woman for offering to buy twins from 22-year-old mother

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect, a 49-year-old woman, was said to have deceived the mother of the twins under the guise of helping her, and whisked the babies away.

Operatives of Makurdi Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), have arrested a 49-year-old woman, Augustina Ikyor.

In a statement cited by this writer, Bai Iveren, the Zonal Commander, said Ikyor was nabbed for unlawfully adopting a set of twins.

The mother of the twins, who’s a 22-year-old lady, according to Iveren, claimed that the suspect deceitfully took the babies away from her after refusing to sell them to her.

“We received a complaint from a distressed 22-year-old mother of twins, who alleged that her twin babies of about two months were deceitfully taken from her by a woman she barely knew.

“She stated that the woman had previously demanded she sell off her twin babies since she had been thrown out of where she was staying.

“Although she rejected the offer, but under the guise of assisting her, the woman took the twins from her to an unknown destination.

“A tactical team of operatives from the command was immediately detailed to handle the matter and in a swift sting operation, one Mrs Augustina Ikyor, 49, was arrested and the twin babies (a boy and girl) were rescued. The mother and babies are currently in safe custody,” the statement read.

The Commander, therefore, charged members of the public to be careful of criminals who lured young ladies, mostly single mothers, to sell their babies to them.

The police chief said they are always pretending to buy babies under the guise of helping them.

Damilare Famuyiwa

