Police arrest woman for kidnapping 6-year-old boy

Parading the suspects at the state command, Kano Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Gumel said Rab’u connived with one Abdulrashid Sa’idu, 27, Hassan Abdullahi, 24, Ahmed Saleh, 25, all of Shekarau quarters, Kano to perpetrate the crime.

According to Gumel, the suspects demanded N20 million ransom before considering releasing the kidnapped minor.

The CP added that after negotiations, the kidnappers settled for N5.1 million, which was promptly paid for the release of the victim.

In a follow-up of the investigations, according to the CP, the victim was rescued unhurt, while the earlier listed suspects were arrested.

Following their arrest, the suspects confessed to planning and kidnapping the victim.

In a similar development, a 19-year-old Abdul-Malik Auwal, a resident of Wailari quarters, Kumbotso Local Government Area, Kano, was nabbed for abducting a 14-year-old girl, Halima Shehu, daughter of a resident of the community.

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested at Kenimi quarters, Kumbotso LGA, where he deceived and kept the victim for two days.

Reacting to Auwal’s arrest, the CP revealed that the investigation is in progress, assuring that all the suspects would be charged in court at the end of the investigation.

These arrests came in line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), IGP Usman Alkali Baba, to all Police Commands and formations nationwide.