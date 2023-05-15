The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest woman for kidnapping 6-year-old boy

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects demanded N20 million ransom before considering releasing the kidnapped minor.

Police arrest woman for kidnapping 6-year-old boy
Police arrest woman for kidnapping 6-year-old boy

Recommended articles

Parading the suspects at the state command, Kano Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Gumel said Rab’u connived with one Abdulrashid Sa’idu, 27, Hassan Abdullahi, 24, Ahmed Saleh, 25, all of Shekarau quarters, Kano to perpetrate the crime.

According to Gumel, the suspects demanded N20 million ransom before considering releasing the kidnapped minor.

The CP added that after negotiations, the kidnappers settled for N5.1 million, which was promptly paid for the release of the victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a follow-up of the investigations, according to the CP, the victim was rescued unhurt, while the earlier listed suspects were arrested.

Following their arrest, the suspects confessed to planning and kidnapping the victim.

In a similar development, a 19-year-old Abdul-Malik Auwal, a resident of Wailari quarters, Kumbotso Local Government Area, Kano, was nabbed for abducting a 14-year-old girl, Halima Shehu, daughter of a resident of the community.

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested at Kenimi quarters, Kumbotso LGA, where he deceived and kept the victim for two days.

Reacting to Auwal’s arrest, the CP revealed that the investigation is in progress, assuring that all the suspects would be charged in court at the end of the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

These arrests came in line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), IGP Usman Alkali Baba, to all Police Commands and formations nationwide.

It was gathered that the Kano State Command is adopting the concept of community policing, Intelligence-led and performance of round-the-clock visibility patrols for the restoration of peace across all parts of the state in our service delivery that is based on accountability, and conformity with the rule of law.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alex Otti's team declares 7-day fasting and prayer for Abia

Alex Otti's team declares 7-day fasting and prayer for Abia

Bode George explains why he rejected request to visit Tinubu

Bode George explains why he rejected request to visit Tinubu

PDP declares 7-day fast for Atiku's victory at tribunal

PDP declares 7-day fast for Atiku's victory at tribunal

May 29: Presidency not aware of study leave approval for Emefiele

May 29: Presidency not aware of study leave approval for Emefiele

Shettima, Irabor, others unveil Ndace’s books in honour of Buratai

Shettima, Irabor, others unveil Ndace’s books in honour of Buratai

Bode George meets APC leaders, says nothing personal against Tinubu

Bode George meets APC leaders, says nothing personal against Tinubu

Sanwo-Olu shows up at Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record cooking event

Sanwo-Olu shows up at Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record cooking event

Marwa hails Adeleke as dancing, performing governor

Marwa hails Adeleke as dancing, performing governor

MNJTF kills scores of terrorists, recovers weapons

MNJTF kills scores of terrorists, recovers weapons

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Defilement

Court remands teacher who allegedly defiled 3 pupils during extra classes

Jealous man beats ex-wife to death in Anambra

Jealous man beats ex-wife to d*ath in Anambra

People shot dead [The New York Times]

3 reportedly shot dead by suspected cultist in Ondo

The case is before the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court [Punch]

Bishop sends assistant pastor ₦5k to treat herself after allegedly raping her twice