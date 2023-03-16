ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest teacher for defiling 4 pupils with his finger

Damilare Famuyiwa
Operatives of Gombe Police Command, have arrested a 38-year-old teacher of the Duba Danul Huda Islamiyya School, Abubakar Muhammad.

Muhammad was nabbed following allegations that he used the thumbs of his hands and legs to defile four female pupils of the school.

Confirming Muhammad’s arrest in a statement, Gombe Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mahid Abubakar said the suspect committed the act between January to March, adding that the victim’s father reported the case to the Force.

“One Abubakar Muhammed, 38, of Malam-inna quarters, Gombe, used the thumb fingers of both his hand and legs, and inserted it into the private part of the man’s four biological daughters.

“The suspect happens to be their teacher at Duba Danul Huda Islamiyya School. Both the victims and suspect were taken to the police clinic for medical examination, meanwhile the suspect confessed to the crime and will be charged to court for prosecution.”

Abubakar urged parents and guardians to keep a closer watch over their children and monitor their activities in schools.

In a similar development, a 25-year-old man identified as Ishaya Madaki raped a teenager in the Iyana Iba area of Lagos State.

After being reported for rape, an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court sitting in the Ogba area of Lagos State remanded Madaki, who is facing one-count bordering on rape preferred against him by the police.

According to a police prosecutor, Olakunle Orebe, the defendant committed the offence between September and October 2022, adding that he forcefully had sexual intercourse with the 16-year-old girl without her consent.

The prosecutor argued that the offence committed is punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

