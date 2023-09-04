Breaking news:
Police arrest suspected vandal for stealing IBEDC’s transformer

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was arrested after some transformer parts were found in his possession.

In a statement informing the members of the public on this incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutula said the suspect, who’s based in Eleko, Ajah area of the State, was allegedly found with some vandalised transformer parts which belonged to the Showo Community, Kobape, along Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway and owned by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The suspect, according to Odutola, was nabbed following complaints by villagers who tipped the police around 4.30 am that Friday about the activities of vandals in the community.

Following this information, the DPO of Owode Egba Police Division in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state, CSP Popoola Olasunkanmi, led his men to swiftly respond to the distress call, leading to the arrest of Adewole Adekunle of No 28, Eleko, Ajah, Lagos,” the statement quoted the police spokesperson as saying.

This development happened a few weeks after security operatives arrested three suspected underground electric cable thieves at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

In a statement, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, FAAN’s director of public affairs and consumer protection, stated that the suspects were caught in the authority’s training school, adding that they were nabbed by a patrol team of officers from the aviation security’s crime investigation and intelligence (CII) unit, and the joint military task force (JMTF).

Two of the suspects were caught at about 03:52 hours today while digging and cutting electric cables connecting the MMIA to the domestic terminal (MMA),” the statement reads.

The suspects were handed over to the police.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

