The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested an armed robbery suspect, Yusuf Jafar, for allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint in the Isheri area of the state.
Police arrest suspected traffic robber with toy pistol in Lagos
Police said a toy pistol and a knife were recovered from the suspected robber.
Recommended articles
This was disclosed in a post shared on its official X handle @LagosPoliceNG on Friday.
It stated that the suspect was arrested based on a call received from the victim.
“Officers of Isheri Division, after receiving a distress call from a victim of traffic robbery who had been robbed at gunpoint immediately mobilised to the scene and arrested the suspect.
ADVERTISEMENT
“A toy pistol and a knife were recovered from him," it said.
It stated that the investigation was ongoing.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
FG suspends expatriate employment levy after Tinubu met Qatari investors
Nigerians are seeing results of Tinubu’s FX policy subsidy removal - Reno Omokri
Bishops, Imams hold special prayer for Abba Kyari
Delta State university matriculates 2,450 students
Shettima seeks private sector’s support to transform agricultural production
PDP Chairman wants female president for Nigeria
60,000 residents to benefit as Obaseki flags off ₦1bn feed-the-hungry initiative
Court fines Qur’anic schools centre ₦500k for name, logo duplication
Over 6m Nigerians displaced by insecurity, disasters - Refugees Commission
Pulse Sports
'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe
AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast
Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?
Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby
Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post
Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023
ADVERTISEMENT