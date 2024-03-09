ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest suspected traffic robber with toy pistol in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police said a toy pistol and a knife were recovered from the suspected robber.

Suspect and exhibit
Suspect and exhibit

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested an armed robbery suspect, Yusuf Jafar, for allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint in the Isheri area of the state.

Recommended articles

This was disclosed in a post shared on its official X handle @LagosPoliceNG on Friday.

It stated that the suspect was arrested based on a call received from the victim.

“Officers of Isheri Division, after receiving a distress call from a victim of traffic robbery who had been robbed at gunpoint immediately mobilised to the scene and arrested the suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A toy pistol and a knife were recovered from him," it said.

It stated that the investigation was ongoing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG suspends expatriate employment levy after Tinubu met Qatari investors

FG suspends expatriate employment levy after Tinubu met Qatari investors

Nigerians are seeing results of Tinubu’s FX policy subsidy removal - Reno Omokri

Nigerians are seeing results of Tinubu’s FX policy subsidy removal - Reno Omokri

Bishops, Imams hold special prayer for Abba Kyari

Bishops, Imams hold special prayer for Abba Kyari

Delta State university matriculates 2,450 students

Delta State university matriculates 2,450 students

Shettima seeks private sector’s support to transform agricultural production

Shettima seeks private sector’s support to transform agricultural production

PDP Chairman wants female president for Nigeria

PDP Chairman wants female president for Nigeria

60,000 residents to benefit as Obaseki flags off ₦1bn feed-the-hungry initiative

60,000 residents to benefit as Obaseki flags off ₦1bn feed-the-hungry initiative

Court fines Qur’anic schools centre ₦500k for name, logo duplication

Court fines Qur’anic schools centre ₦500k for name, logo duplication

Over 6m Nigerians displaced by insecurity, disasters - Refugees Commission

Over 6m Nigerians displaced by insecurity, disasters - Refugees Commission

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The fire spread to 10 rooms in the compound [iReporter]

3-year-old boy burns to death in candle-caused building fire

Activist drags MTN, Airtel, Glo to court for blocking Nigerians phone lines

Activist drags MTN, Airtel, Glo to court for blocking Nigerians phone lines

TV and mattress thief arrested by fetish priest’s bees runs around with stolen items

TV and mattress thief arrested by fetish priest’s bees runs around with stolen items

The well has served the community for years (Image used for illustrative purposes) [Benue Info-pedia]

Man and neighbour drown in public well while trying to rescue trapped son