Police arrest retired male teacher for molesting young boys in Anambra

Okoye was apprehended by the Anambra State Government through the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare in collaboration with operatives of Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra, and handed over to the police for allegedly molesting and engaging in same-sex activities with young boys in the community.

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested after the incident was reported to the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare.

Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, the Media Aide to the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, made the disclosure of this development via a statement.

She said, “According to the PG of Isuofia, the suspect had been molesting and engaging young men in homosexual activities for a long time now but anytime he got arrested, he usually got bailed by higher individuals in the state.

“Chief Chikadibia Okeke narrated that they caught Okoye over the weekend having sexual relationships with lots of boys and young men and quickly put a call through to the Commissioner for Women Affairs, who instructed them to apprehend him immediately.

“When interrogated, the suspect, a native of Okpoko village Isuofia and a retired teacher, who earlier denied the same-sex allegations on the basis that it was his haters at work, later revealed that he had at some point romanced some of the boys, held their sexual organs but never penetrated them as they alleged.

“Meanwhile, two of his victims who pleaded anonymity said the suspect usually came under the guise of either assisting one with financial issues or allowing them to do his house chores and get paid.

“One of his victims, who is currently 25 years old (name withheld), explained that the suspect first molested him when he was 17 years old and ever since then had been on his case until he decided to involve his mother while the other, who is 31 years old, stated that the suspect usually got satisfied whenever he held his private parts but he got uncomfortable with the whole thing and bailed out.

“Both victims alleged that after they left, the suspect kept pressurising them and even threatened them at some point,” the statement read.