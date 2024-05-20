ADVERTISEMENT
Anambra govt hands over teacher to police for beating 8-year-old pupil to coma

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner said it was a criminal offence to run a private school without registration or government approval.

Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh [absradiotv]
Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh [absradiotv]

The State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, made this known to newsmen on Monday in Awka, after a meeting with the school’s Proprietor and the concerned teacher, Ms Faith Nwonye.

Nwonye was asked to explain what led to the brutalisation of the primary two pupil.

Chuma-Udeh said that the school had been permanently closed down not only based on the ugly incident but also as a result of its illegal operations.

“We received information over the weekend about the unfortunate incident in which a child was beaten to a coma at an illegal school in Mgbakwu.

“It is sad that a teacher can brutalise a child like that. According to the medical doctor at the hospital where the child is currently on admission, the chances of survival are 20 per cent.

“We invited the proprietress of the illegal school as well as the teacher who purportedly beat the child to a coma. We have handed the matter to the police for further investigations, as we await Mr Governor’s directives.

“Meanwhile, the school is closed down indefinitely because it is not supposed to exist in the first instance,” she said.

The commissioner said it was a criminal offence to run a private school without registration or government approval.

She also warned parents against enrolling their children in unapproved schools.

“Any proprietor running an unapproved school in Anambra is a criminal.

“Another thing is, whether the school is legal or not, it is criminal to brutalise a child.

“As soon as the Police are done with their investigation, the teacher will face the full wrath of the law on Child’s rights.

“Anambra state abhors violence against children, women and vulnerable persons. It is not part of this administration and Mr Governor is against such,” Chuma-Udeh said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

