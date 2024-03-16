Police arrest notorious toy gun robbery suspect in Enugu

Police spokesman in Enugu State, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, stated on Sunday in Enugu that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday and was arraigned on Friday.

Ndukwe stated that police operatives arrested the 28-year-old suspect in collaboration with a Neighbourhood Watch Group and recovered the toy pistol from him.

“Investigations reveal that the suspect and his accomplices still at large have been on the watch list of the police for their involvement in several cases of armed robbery, burglary, and stealing,’’ he added.

ADVERTISEMENT