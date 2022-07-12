Police arrest notorious cultists, gun and cartridges found on them

The arrested cultists were identified as -Emmanuel James, 25, and Matthew Oghode, 31, and were alleged to be members of the deadly Aiye cult gang.

In a statement addressed to members of the public, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Edo, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu said officers attached to Fugar Divisional Police Headquarters were on routine patrol/stop and search on Auchi-Ekperi road when they accosted the cult members.

“Upon searching them, three live cartridges were recovered from the bag in possession of James. The suspect took to his heels and ran into the bush in a bid to dispose of the cut-to-size gun in his possession,” she stated.

According to Ogbode, the operatives gave James a hot chase, and he was subsequently arrested.

The police spokesperson said upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to be cultists, adding that efforts were ongoing to arrest their colleagues.

In a related development, the Edo Police Command raided different parts of Benin, the state capital, during which no less than 30 cultists were nabbed.

According to the police, the suspects were made up of 23 male and seven females, belonging to several cult groups that have been terrorizing the city.