Police arrest man with 13 stolen ATM cards in Adamawa

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Nguroje stated that the Force operatives attached to the Department of State Intelligence nabbed the suspect on Friday, December 29, 2023.

The operatives, according to the police spokesperson, effected the arrest when they went on surveillance patrol around Jambutu Motor Park in Jimeta, Yola, Adamawa State Capital.

Nguroje said the suspect is a resident of Tsoho Kasuwa, a market neigbourhood, in Mayo Belwa Local Government, adding that he stole the ATM cards issued to owners by different banks, in the neighbourhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Investigation shows that the suspect stole the items from Tsohon Kasuwa, Mayo Belwa Local Government,” the statement read.

They said the suspect would be arraigned after investigation is completed.

Meanwhile, in a related development, operatives of Kaduna State Police Command arrested three suspected car snatchers.

The policemen attached to Zaria City Divisional Headquarters had, on Saturday, December 23, 2023, arrested the suspects at Agoro-Tudun Wada Zaria.

According to the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mansir Hassan, who made the disclosure of this development, one of the suspects, a 28-year-old from Hayin Baki Birnin Gwari Kaduna State, was in possession of a stolen red Toyota Corolla with number plate Kano GWL 188 TT as of the time of his arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police spokesperson said the suspect claimed to have bought the van from one Ibrahim with an unknown surname.

Hassan added, “The bonafide owner of the stolen van, of Aliyu Mohammed Road, NDA Kaduna has since been traced.”