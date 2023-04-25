Police arrest man for strangling his friend to d*ath in Ebonyi

Following his arrest, Onuabuchi was remanded in Enugu Custodial Centre.

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested for killing and burying his 44-year-old friend, Peter Ukekwe, in a shallow grave.

Enugu Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed Onuabuchi’s arrest, stated that the suspect committed the offence on April 1, 2023, at Amori community in the Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

Ndukwe stated that the suspect, a native of Ebonyi State, but resident at Ogidi in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, had travelled with the victim from Ogidi to Amori to visit a native doctor, Onyeka Edeh when the incident happened.

His words: “The suspect and the deceased, had on the said date, travelled from Ogidi, Anambra State, to the mentioned location to visit one Onyeka Edeh (male and a native doctor).

“During the night hours, the suspect left their host’s house with his victim for an unknown destination.

“A search was conducted, but they were not found until the following morning, when the suspect was arrested at Obe community in the same local government area by police operatives serving in Nkanu West Division of Enugu State Command, with the assistance of citizens, while he was attempting to escape back to Ogidi, Anambra State.”