Kome, on Monday, August 22, 2022, shot Meritt to death as he was testing his locally-made gun at his residence in Ozoro, Delta State.

The community sources, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said the 26-year-old went into hiding immediately after committing the crime.

Having been notified of the incident, the police launched a manhunt for Kome and thereafter declared him wanted.

Disclosing Kome’s arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement, said his relatives handed him over for prosecution

The statement read: “On August 30, 2022, around 1.05pm, a well-meaning individual, who is also a relative of the suspect, brought him to the station.

“Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Ari Ali, has expressed appreciation for the efforts of residents in the state for their support in combating crime.

“The CP also advised members of the public to monitor their environment, and report any suspicious persons or movements to the police.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Musa Araokanm, who’s parading himself as a member of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), for fraud.