ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest man for raping his 2 nieces

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect was arrested, and paraded before journalists in Nasarawa State, alongside 28 other suspected criminals.

The girls were left in his custody while their parents were out to make ends meet [The Cable]
The girls were left in his custody while their parents were out to make ends meet [The Cable]

Recommended articles

Disclosing this incident, Nasarawa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel said Sani is among the 29 suspected criminals who were arrested, and paraded for committing various crimes across the 13 LGAs of the state.

Recently, a complaint was lodged at Mararaba ‘B’ Division that two young girls between the ages of Ten (10) and Four (4) years were raped by their Uncle.

“They were left in the custody of one Adamu Sani ‘M’, the younger brother to the complainant. While their parents were out to make ends meet, he warned them not to inform their parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon receipt of the complaint, Police operatives swung into action and got the suspect arrested, and investigation into the matter is ongoing.” Nansel said in a statement.

While parading other suspected criminals, Nansel mentioned the arrest of two other suspected rapists who allegedly raped an 8-year-old girl in an uncompleted building in the Akwanga LGA of Nasarawa State.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspects’ arrest was possible due to painstaking efforts by officers of the command.

“Reacting to the unsavoury development, Police operatives immediately launched a manhunt for the suspects and got them arrested. They have confessed to the commission of the crime.” he added.

While warning all criminal elements to leave the state without further delay, Nansel said the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians abroad warned to stop wishing ill on those in homeland

Nigerians abroad warned to stop wishing ill on those in homeland

BOA working on recovering ₦243 million loan from 150 debtors - Official

BOA working on recovering ₦243 million loan from 150 debtors - Official

Abia youths accuse Alex Otti of spending state funds on Peter Obi

Abia youths accuse Alex Otti of spending state funds on Peter Obi

Garba Shehu defends Buhari's legacy admist criticism from First Lady Remi Tinubu

Garba Shehu defends Buhari's legacy admist criticism from First Lady Remi Tinubu

Plateau Govt warns youths against jungle justice

Plateau Govt warns youths against jungle justice

Peter Obi once again labels fuel subsidy an organised crime

Peter Obi once again labels fuel subsidy an organised crime

UN agency appoints Nigerian Energy Expert, Ekpenyong as Peace Ambassador

UN agency appoints Nigerian Energy Expert, Ekpenyong as Peace Ambassador

Obaseki sympathises with families of victims of tanker explosion in Delta

Obaseki sympathises with families of victims of tanker explosion in Delta

TUC, NLC consider strike suspension, ₦35k wage increment

TUC, NLC consider strike suspension, ₦35k wage increment

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Killaboi is still on the run months after he killed his girlfriend, Augusta, during an argument [Tori News]

Killaboi confessed he killed Augusta, but he has remained free since July

The suspect will be charged to court for prosecution [Punch]

Woman raises alarm after catching her husband burying newborn baby

Oluwatoyin Salau was 19 years old when she was raped and murdered [Hali Tauxe/Tallahassee]

Court sentences American who killed Oluwatoyin Salau to life imprisonment

Man attempting to jump off Falomo Bridge [Ikejabird]

Man rescued from committing suicide on Lagos bridge