Police arrest man for raping his 2 nieces

Disclosing this incident, Nasarawa Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel said Sani is among the 29 suspected criminals who were arrested, and paraded for committing various crimes across the 13 LGAs of the state.

“Recently, a complaint was lodged at Mararaba ‘B’ Division that two young girls between the ages of Ten (10) and Four (4) years were raped by their Uncle.

“They were left in the custody of one Adamu Sani ‘M’, the younger brother to the complainant. While their parents were out to make ends meet, he warned them not to inform their parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon receipt of the complaint, Police operatives swung into action and got the suspect arrested, and investigation into the matter is ongoing.” Nansel said in a statement.

While parading other suspected criminals, Nansel mentioned the arrest of two other suspected rapists who allegedly raped an 8-year-old girl in an uncompleted building in the Akwanga LGA of Nasarawa State.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspects’ arrest was possible due to painstaking efforts by officers of the command.

“Reacting to the unsavoury development, Police operatives immediately launched a manhunt for the suspects and got them arrested. They have confessed to the commission of the crime.” he added.