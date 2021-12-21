Police arrest man for alleged theft of ambulance

Shiisu said the suspect was arrested on Dec. 11, at about 8 a.m. at Takwasa village of Babura Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the suspect was arrested after the police received a report on Dec. 10 that an ambulance was stolen at Kanya Hore village in Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano state.

“On Dec. 10, 2021, at about 2115hrs, information from a reliable source revealed that one Ambulance (Hummer Bus) without any registration number, white in color and with drugs in it, which belongs to Ungogo LGA, Kano State, was stolen at Kanya Hore village Dawakin Tofa, Kano State.

“On receipt of the report, detectives from Kanya Babba, Babura division, swung into action and succeeded in intercepting the said vehicle at Takwasa village on Dec. 11, at about 0800hrs, driven by a resident of Daura LGA, Katsina state, with a compound fracture on his leg,” he said.