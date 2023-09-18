ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest man for alleged car theft in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the suspect also smashed a cyclist while trying to dodge the police.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Lawan Shi’isu, announced this in a statement on Monday in Dutse. Shi’isu said the suspect, a resident of Gwarinpa quarters of FCT, was arrested at about 11:20 a.m. on Sunday by the police in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, on Sunday, at about 11:20 hours, a patrol team from Birnin Kudu Divisional Police Headquarters, arrested a 35-year old man of Gwarimpa Quarters FCT, Abuja, in possession of one Honda vehicle, white in color without registration number, strongly suspected to be stolen.

“All efforts to stop the driver proved abortive when the patrol men sighted the vehicle at a high speed from far distance as the driver was very anxious and refused to slow down.”

He further explained that while trying to dodge the police, the suspect smashed a cyclist, a situation that resulted to the car being hooked and forcefully stopped. The PPRO added that the suspect, alighted from the car and took to his heels, but was later arrested and brought to the station.

Shi’isu said that the police had earlier received a distress call from neighboring Bauchi state that three unknown persons went to S Fawa Motors along Murtala Muhammad Way in Bauchi and pretended to buy the stolen car. He said the suspects requested to test ride the car before payment.

However, one of the salesmen insisted on going along with them and on their way, the suspected vehicle thieves forcefully expelled him and zoomed off with the car and left him stranded.

The PPRO, however, revealed that the rightful owner of the car had since been identified as Usman Zubairu of Federal Lowcost, Bauchi.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Emmanuel Ekot, directed that the case be transferred to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Police Headquarters Dutse for discreet investigation.

Shi’isu said the suspect would be charged to court on completion of investigation. He also said that efforts were being made to arrest the fleeing suspects.

