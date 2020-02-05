Mr Sulaiman Nguroje, Spokesman, Adamawa Police command told news Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola.

Nguroje said the suspects, Ibrahim, Muhammed Abubakar, 45, and Ahmed Suleiman, 22, were residents of Ganye town, the headquarters of Ganye local government area.

He said the suspects committed the offence sometime in September 2019 and went into hiding.

He said the victim was taken to Adamawa Hope Centre at the Yola Specialists Hospital, where rape cases were being treated.

Nguroje said the victim was diagnosed and confirmed to be pregnant and she was receiving medical attention.

“The suspects are currently undergoing investigation at the state Police Command.

“And soon the investigation is completed they will be charged to court for appropriate action,” Nguroje said.

He expressed worry over the frequent rape cases especially on minors in the state.

He called on parents to always keep eyes on their children and report any suspected case to the nearest security post for prompt action.