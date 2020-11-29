The driver, whose name was not disclosed was kidnapped about two months ago along Kankara in Katsina state while returning from Kano.

According to Daily Trust, the driver, who spent three weeks in captivity was released after paying an undisclosed amount of money as ransom.

Fortunately for the driver, a member of the gang that kidnapped him boarded his Kano bound vehicle from the Kwannawa motor park in Dange-Shuni local government area of Sokoto on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

An NURTW member told Daily Trust that “The driver was quick to identify him because the incident happened not too long ago.

The union member added that “after identifying him, he alerted our leaders who in turn informed the nearest police outpost.”

However, in order to nab the suspect, the NURTW leaders at the motor park changed the driver of the vehicle and ordered the new driver to drive the car towards Shuni town, where police operatives were waiting to arrest the suspect.

While being interrogated, the suspect was said to have confessed that he belonged to a gang of kidnappers who fondly called him ‘Hadari’.

The suspect has reportedly been transferred to the Sokoto State Police Command headquarters for further investigation.