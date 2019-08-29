The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Danjuma, made this known to newsmen at a briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, August 29, 2019.

Danjuma said that the suspects allegedly conspired with her former in-laws to kill her husband.

He also claimed: “ One Auta Dago conspired with her former father in-law Garba Hassan and brother-in-law Garba Sahabi to allegedly kill her present husband in the bush.”

ALSO READ: Buhari explains why Nigeria-Benin border was closed

According to the police commissioner, the suspect, who resides in Sabongari village in Bagudo Local Government of the state, allegedly confessed to conspiring to kill Shaho of Tungar Bature village to enable her go back to her former husband, Idris Garba.

According to NAN, One of the suspects said that they attacked and killed Shaho in the bush using machete and stick.

The police commissioner said all the suspects had been arrested and would be charged to court after the completion of investigation.