ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest ex-banker in Edo over ₦14.9m fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

Speaking on her involvement, the suspect said she used to give Nnamdi mint currency for a reasonable commission.

Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)
Nigerian-police (VanguardNG)

Recommended articles

The command’s Spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspected fraudster, allegedly defrauded his victims, John Nnamdi and Obasogie Henry Osagieduwa, of more than ₦14.9 million.

Briefing newsmen in Benin on Friday, Nwabuzor said the suspect, a woman and ex-staff of Keystone Bank, allegedly defrauded the victims of their monies under the pretense of wanting to help them get new naira notes.

Nwabuzor said the command’s State Intelligence Bureau operatives, on a tip off, arrested the suspected fraudster on July 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the operatives arrested the suspect on allegations of impersonation, conspiracy, advance fee fraud, obtaining money by false pretense, fraudulent conversion and stealing, as contained in the petitioners’ petitions.

Nwabuzor said the suspect allegedly paraded herself as a staff member of the bank and fraudulently obtained the sum of ₦7,350,000 from Nnamdi.

He said the suspect, in a similar manner, also fraudulently obtained another sum of ₦7,600,000 from Osagieduwa.

“They gave her the money with the hope that as she is collecting the money, she would replace them with new notes, not knowing that she was no longer working with the bank,” he said.

Nwabuzor noted that investigation into the case had been completed and the suspect would soon appear in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on her involvement, the suspect said she used to give Nnamdi mint currency for a reasonable commission “but I couldn’t meet up any more, so I was owing him.

“The second person, Henry, I have returned 2.5 million to him, leaving the balance of 5.1 million.

“This has been going on for some months now. I was sacked by the bank about two years ago” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Feel free to criticise us constructively, Alake urges Nigerian media

Feel free to criticise us constructively, Alake urges Nigerian media

‘Exiled’ Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin hails Niger coup, touts services

‘Exiled’ Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin hails Niger coup, touts services

Putin woos African countries by forgiving $23 billion debt

Putin woos African countries by forgiving $23 billion debt

Activist commends Kaduna Governor for appointing 33-yr-old as Accountant General

Activist commends Kaduna Governor for appointing 33-yr-old as Accountant General

Labour’s meeting with FG on subsidy stalls as labour leaders stage a walk out

Labour’s meeting with FG on subsidy stalls as labour leaders stage a walk out

Tinubu promises to support Google's job creation efforts in Nigeria

Tinubu promises to support Google's job creation efforts in Nigeria

Nigeria set to reposition its destiny for greatness – Shettima

Nigeria set to reposition its destiny for greatness – Shettima

Military neutralises 59 terrorists, arrests 88

Military neutralises 59 terrorists, arrests 88

Lagos govt begins free vaccination of animals to prevent Anthrax disease

Lagos govt begins free vaccination of animals to prevent Anthrax disease

Pulse Sports

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Michelle Alozie: Naija men declare love for 'most beautiful Nigerian female footballer after Super Falcons win

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto when he commissioned rehabilitation of the Tana Delta Irrigation Project on July 27, 2023

Presidential fashion statement, Ruto steps out in 'weed' shirt

Raymond Imozemhe (left) impersonated Tom Cruise (right) on Scrabble

Yahoo Boy jailed in Benin for pretending to be Hollywood star Tom Cruise

Historic move as Ghana's Parliament votes unanimously to abolish the Death Penalty!

Ghanaian Parliament votes to abolish the death penalty

Wife allegedly cuts off husband’s manhood with razor blade.

Wife allegedly cuts off husband’s manhood with razor blade