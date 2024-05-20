ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest doctor, nurses over missing placenta

Damilare Famuyiwa

The medical practitioners failed to hand over the placenta and umbilical cord of a newborn baby to the parents.

Restive youths almost set the hospital ablaze [National Reformer News]
Restive youths almost set the hospital ablaze [National Reformer News]

Recommended articles

The doctor was arrested alongside the nurses over the mysterious disappearance of umbilical cord and placenta of a newly born baby at the hospital situated in Iloffa in Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State.

A woman identified as C. B. A. Williams, a Class Teacher at Orota Secondary School, Odo-Owa in the Oke-Ero council area reportedly gave birth to a baby, while the umbilical cord and the placenta were yet to be given to her by the hospital workers as at the time of this report.

Five health workers who are suspects in the matter are currently being detained by the General Investigation Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department of the command in Ilorin, Kwara State Capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that the police were later involved when efforts to settle the controversy at various layers of hierarchies in the local government failed.

It was further gathered that it took spirited efforts of elders of the Odo-Owa community to calm the fray nerves of restive youths who suspected foul play and were about to burn down the hospital over the incident.

Williams, while narrating her ordeal, said that she was rushed to the hospital while experiencing labour pains and gave birth to a baby at about 7:00 pm the same day.

I was feeling some labour pains on Sunday and I got to the Cottage hospital, some minutes past 1:00 pm on Sunday, and told the particular Nurse Adeloye I met on duty that I was having contractions. She was the one that attended to me after confirming that I was truly in labour.

“She took me into the labour room and asked me to wait because I still had more time. Not quite long after I came, the doctor also came in and instructed the nurse to usher me into the labour room.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the course of the delivery, it was one nurse Alabi who took the delivery, and nurse Adeloye and the Ward Attendant identified as Mrs Toyin were the three people present,” Punch quoted her as saying.

She said that she delivered the baby and was in the hospital till the following morning before she was discharged and allowed to go to her home.

Williams, however, said that the hospital workers gave her a nylon containing her personal items but did not give her the placenta and the umbilical cord of the baby when they asked her to go home.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Kwara State Police Command, Ejire-Adeyemi Toun confirmed the incident, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cross River Govt receives FG palliatives, assures equitable distribution to 18 LGAs

Cross River Govt receives FG palliatives, assures equitable distribution to 18 LGAs

Osun Assembly submits salary increment bill to Adeleke, first update since 2007

Osun Assembly submits salary increment bill to Adeleke, first update since 2007

Court denies Nnamdi Kanu bail again, upholds detention in DSS custody

Court denies Nnamdi Kanu bail again, upholds detention in DSS custody

NiMet workers call off strike as Reps promise to pay 45-month wage arrears

NiMet workers call off strike as Reps promise to pay 45-month wage arrears

PHOTOS: Peter Obi visits hospital to comfort survivors of Kano Mosque attack

PHOTOS: Peter Obi visits hospital to comfort survivors of Kano Mosque attack

Labour to attend minimum wage negotiation meeting, maintains ₦615k demand

Labour to attend minimum wage negotiation meeting, maintains ₦615k demand

2027 presidency: Allegation of fresh conspiracy against Tinubu arises

2027 presidency: Allegation of fresh conspiracy against Tinubu arises

Court rejects ex-terror negotiator Mamu's transfer request from DSS to prison

Court rejects ex-terror negotiator Mamu's transfer request from DSS to prison

He was committed to Iran's development - Tinubu mourns President Raisi's death

He was committed to Iran's development - Tinubu mourns President Raisi's death

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A man sweeping [Vanguard News]

Man to sweep court for 3 weeks for stealing woman's purse while buying bread

She lost a tooth during the assault [Punch]

55-year-old man dragged to court for attempting to strangle his wife

An illustrative image of a road crash {TheNation]

Travellers crushed to death as trailer rams into 18-seater bus at police checkpoint

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS says no proof yet [Vanguard]

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS vows to investigate