Police arrest child trafficker linked to Ghana & Benin Republic operations

News Agency Of Nigeria

The interrogation of the suspect will help to rescue other victims and arrest other gang members.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the arrest to newsmen in a statement on Wednesday in Onitsha. Ikenga noted that the suspect and other members of his gang specialise in trafficking children between the ages of 13 and 16 years to neighbouring countries, like Ghana, and Benin Republic.

He noted that the arrest followed the marching orders given by the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, following reports of many missing persons, especially within Okpoko, Onitsha.

Ikenga said that Itam had tasked police operatives to nip such in the bud. He said that one of the victims had been safely returned to Nigeria from Ghana, and had been debriefed,

Ikenga further said that the suspect was undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID) in Awka. He said that interrogation of the suspect would help to rescue other victims and arrest other gang members.

