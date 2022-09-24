RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 84-year-old man in Ogun for allegedly defiling 8-yr-old girl

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Ogun have arrested an 84-year-old man, Stephen Jack for having unlawful carnal knowledge of an eight-year-old girl.

Police arrest 84-year-old man in Ogun for allegedly defiling 8-yr-old girl
Police arrest 84-year-old man in Ogun for allegedly defiling 8-yr-old girl

Recommended articles

He added that Jack’s latest escapade was reported to the police by the father of the victim who noticed that his daughter was bleeding from her private region.

Oyeyemi stated that upon interrogation, the victim told her father that Jack assaulted her sexually.

He added that the victim had been taken to the General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode for treatment.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Lanre Bankole, also directed that Jack be taken to the Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police seize cache of ammunition, arrest 3 suspects in Lagos

Police seize cache of ammunition, arrest 3 suspects in Lagos

Peter Obi’s support group overwhelmed by support in Abuja rally — DG

Peter Obi’s support group overwhelmed by support in Abuja rally — DG

2023: Osun NNPP denies endorsing Tinubu

2023: Osun NNPP denies endorsing Tinubu

Nigerian migrants still detained in Italy without trial – Activist

Nigerian migrants still detained in Italy without trial – Activist

From Buhari to Zark Orji, see full list of APC Presidential Campaign Council

From Buhari to Zark Orji, see full list of APC Presidential Campaign Council

Buhari told us to drop Osinbajo from Tinubu's campaign - APC council

Buhari told us to drop Osinbajo from Tinubu's campaign - APC council

Peter Obi supporters throng Abuja streets for Obidient march [PHOTOS]

Peter Obi supporters throng Abuja streets for Obidient march [PHOTOS]

PDP crisis: Wike leaves Nigeria for unknown destination after media chat

PDP crisis: Wike leaves Nigeria for unknown destination after media chat

Don't use Buhari's performance to judge Tinubu - Group

Don't use Buhari's performance to judge Tinubu - Group

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Chinese man

Chinese man hacks Kano lady to death for refusing to date him

The building located on Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, in the Mushin area collapsed on Friday, September 23, 2022. (Punch)

BREAKING: Another storey building has collapsed in Lagos

How we arrested 10 bullion van robbery suspects – Abia CP (TheWhistlerNG)

Police arrest ex-DSS operative, 9 others for N390m bullion van robbery

Pulse Breaking News

Chinese citizen kills ex-wife in Kano