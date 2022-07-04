RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 7 additional suspected cult members, recover ammunition in Edo

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Edo Police Command on Sunday said its men arrested seven suspected cult members in the state.

police (RipplesNigeria)
police (RipplesNigeria)

This was contained in a statement signed by Deputy Public Relations Officer, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

Recommended articles

NAN recalls that the police command on Friday arrested and presented seven cult members, allegedly members of Eiye and Aiye cults

Iwegbu listed the suspects as Andrew Owhoyavwosa, 22, Joseph Meshak, 25, Osazee Solomon, 35, Godswill Obasohan, 25, Charles Odiase, 52, Okoh Peter, 68.

They were arrested by Ekiadolor sector within Ekowe community, while the seventh one was arrested at Igbe road in Auchi Etsako west LGA of the state.

According to her, the arrest is to check the menace and excesses of cultism in Edo State and unnecessary killings in the state.

” On the 02/07/2022, operatives of Edo state police Command, Ekiadolor sector while on routine township patrol within Ekowe community and environs, intercepted some suspected cultists at the community youth house.

“The Suspects, on sighting the police operatives, took to their heels from the scene of their unlawful assembly.

“This action attracted the attention of the operatives and they gave them a hot chase which led to the arrest of the six suspects.

“On the spot search conducted at the scene led to the recovery of two locally made single barrel guns, one locally cut to size single barrel gun, 30 live cartridges, one first aid box, Kolanuts, eggs, cowries, one dead chicken, seven handsets and cash sum of thirty-seven thousand Naira,”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sen. Akwashiki donates N10m to CAN

Sen. Akwashiki donates N10m to CAN

NAFDAC shuts 10 water factories in Ondo

NAFDAC shuts 10 water factories in Ondo

IPOB cautions Soludo to stop using military against his people

IPOB cautions Soludo to stop using military against his people

EEDC confirms electrocution of suspected vandal in Anambra community

EEDC confirms electrocution of suspected vandal in Anambra community

2023: Kwankwaso explains why Labour Party can’t win presidential election

2023: Kwankwaso explains why Labour Party can’t win presidential election

United by Sallah: Kaduna Christians join Muslims to clear grass at mosque

United by Sallah: Kaduna Christians join Muslims to clear grass at mosque

UNICEF applauds release of over 50 abducted children in Ondo

UNICEF applauds release of over 50 abducted children in Ondo

Customs Onne Port command generates N115.26bn in 6 months

Customs Onne Port command generates N115.26bn in 6 months

Presidential Amnesty Programme revokes training contract for ex-agitators

Presidential Amnesty Programme revokes training contract for ex-agitators

Trending

"I’m lonely" – Physically challenged 56-year-old virgin regrets rejecting men (video)

Alvera Uwitonze

Woman and 6-year-old daughter gang-raped in moving car after accepting lift

Stock photo: Rape

Police arrest gateman after impregnating boss’ 15-year-old daughter

police arrest gateman

Any woman who uses sex toy can cheat on you - Charlotte Oduro warns men

Counselor Charlotte Oduro