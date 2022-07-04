Police arrest 7 additional suspected cult members, recover ammunition in Edo

NAN recalls that the police command on Friday arrested and presented seven cult members, allegedly members of Eiye and Aiye cults

Iwegbu listed the suspects as Andrew Owhoyavwosa, 22, Joseph Meshak, 25, Osazee Solomon, 35, Godswill Obasohan, 25, Charles Odiase, 52, Okoh Peter, 68.

They were arrested by Ekiadolor sector within Ekowe community, while the seventh one was arrested at Igbe road in Auchi Etsako west LGA of the state.

According to her, the arrest is to check the menace and excesses of cultism in Edo State and unnecessary killings in the state.

” On the 02/07/2022, operatives of Edo state police Command, Ekiadolor sector while on routine township patrol within Ekowe community and environs, intercepted some suspected cultists at the community youth house.

“The Suspects, on sighting the police operatives, took to their heels from the scene of their unlawful assembly.

“This action attracted the attention of the operatives and they gave them a hot chase which led to the arrest of the six suspects.