The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Danjuma, disclosed this at a news conference on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi.

Danjuma said vigilante groups from Kanji village, Mahuta district, Fakai Local Government Area of the state, arrested two men – Muhammad Dankarami and Muhammadu Buda of Maidangwami village, alleged to be kidnappers.

He said the alleged suspects were not given opportunity to explain themselves but were killed by the vigilantes and their bodies subsequently set ablaze.

According to him, the suspected vigilantes were arrested and had owned up to the alleged crime.

Danjuma said: “You will agree with me it is an-extra judicial killing and inhuman on the part of the suspects. Such an act is condemnable and can’t be tolerated in the country.”

He however appealed to the members of the public to see fighting crime as a collective responsibility, adding “we should continue to partner to maintain our status as the safest state in Nigeria”.