Police arrest 6 persons for allegedly defiling minors in Kebbi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects have been apprehended and will be charged to court on conclusion of investigation.

A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Samuel Musa, said this when he briefed newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

‘’On Aug. 17 at about 1:00 p.m., one Ahmed Muhammed of Koko town in Koko-Besse Local Government Area (LGA) reported that his 16-year-old daughter, left home to unknown destination.

‘’During investigation she was traced to somewhere in Koko town and she revealed that five persons had had cabal knowledge of her.

“She disclosed that one Suleiman Abubakar, Yunusa Garba, Suleiman Hamza, Yahaya Abubakar and Shamsudden muhammed of the same address lured her to their houses on different occasions and had sexual intercourse with her

“The suspects have been apprehended and will be charged to court on conclusion of investigation,” Musa said.

He said that one Yusha’u Adamu also reported that his niece was defiled by the same suspects.

’On Aug. 21 at about 9p.m., one Yusha’u Adamu of Aleiro town reported that on Aug. 18 at about 6:p.m., his 10-year-old niece was defiled by one Saidu Sani of the same address.

“After having canal knowledge of the victim, he threatened to kill her if she dare reveal the secret.

‘’Also, on July 24 at about 10a.m., acting on intelligence, one Hauwa Suleiman of Babbar Dogo Village in Maru LGA of Zamfara was arrested in possession of 566 rounds of 7.62x39mm live ammunition,’’ Musa said.

The commissioner said also that the police successfully repelled bandits’ attacks on Dan-umaru Village in Danko/Wasagu LGA recovering a rocket launcher, while the suspects escaped with various degrees of gun shots wounds.

Musa said that the police had also arrested one Aminu Bello for allegedly stabbing a friend to death over debt. He urged all law abiding citizens to be watchful and vigilant as well as report suspected movements to the police and other security agencies for action.

