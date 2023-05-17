Police arrest 5 suspects for attacking Plateau villages

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

He said that the police also recovered an AK-47 rifle, a revolver pistol and cartridges from the suspects.

"Following the attacks in some villages and adjoining areas of Mangu, police personnel and troops of the OPSH led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ado, were mobilised to the area.

"In the course of the struggle with the attackers, Cpl. Abdullahi Umar, serving with Sector VIII of OPSH, sustained bullet wounds and currently receiving treatment at its clinic.

"Two Hilux vans belonging to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were vandalised by the attackers," he said.

He explained armed security presence has been deployed to the area to forestall any further breakdown of law and order.