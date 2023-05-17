The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 5 suspects for attacking Plateau villages

News Agency Of Nigeria

A security operative sustained bullet wounds in a shootout and is receiving medical treatment.

The police also recovered an AK-47 rifle, a revolver pistol and cartridges from the suspects [Business Day]
The police also recovered an AK-47 rifle, a revolver pistol and cartridges from the suspects [Business Day]

Recommended articles

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

He said that the police also recovered an AK-47 rifle, a revolver pistol and cartridges from the suspects.

"Following the attacks in some villages and adjoining areas of Mangu, police personnel and troops of the OPSH led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ado, were mobilised to the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the course of the struggle with the attackers, Cpl. Abdullahi Umar, serving with Sector VIII of OPSH, sustained bullet wounds and currently receiving treatment at its clinic.

"Two Hilux vans belonging to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were vandalised by the attackers," he said.

He explained armed security presence has been deployed to the area to forestall any further breakdown of law and order.

"It is now calm in the general area of Mangu Local Government while monitoring has continued," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UN wants $2.6 billion to provide humanitarian support in Sudan

UN wants $2.6 billion to provide humanitarian support in Sudan

Falz condemns Seyi Kuti's assault on police officer

Falz condemns Seyi Kuti's assault on police officer

Buhari to open VIP wing of Aso Rock medical centre days after treatment abroad

Buhari to open VIP wing of Aso Rock medical centre days after treatment abroad

FG pays salary-in-arrears for medical lecturers, ASUU left out

FG pays salary-in-arrears for medical lecturers, ASUU left out

Buhari sad about killing of US Embassy staff in Anambra

Buhari sad about killing of US Embassy staff in Anambra

Obi condemns ‘despicable killing’ of US embassy officials in Anambra

Obi condemns ‘despicable killing’ of US embassy officials in Anambra

Buhari created 12 million jobs in agriculture – FG

Buhari created 12 million jobs in agriculture – FG

Nigerian immigrant, Yemi Mobolade emerges 1st elected black mayor of Colorado Springs

Nigerian immigrant, Yemi Mobolade emerges 1st elected black mayor of Colorado Springs

Yusuf Gagdi wants North Central to get Speakership of 10th NASS

Yusuf Gagdi wants North Central to get Speakership of 10th NASS

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Truck carrying 40ft container falls on car in Lagos

Truck carrying 40ft container falls on car in Lagos

Defilement

Court remands teacher who allegedly defiled 3 pupils during extra classes

The Dubai-based social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha (middle) had been dodging the EFCC for months before he was rearrested [Twitter/@NaijaPR]

EFCC arrests Mompha, again, on alleged ₦6 billion fraud case

Bank staffers arrested

Bank staff pushes debtor’s wife to d*ath in Ogun