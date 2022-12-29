Police arrest 4 men for lynching Adamawa woman to d*ath over witchcraft

The suspects were said to have lynched the woman identified as Martha Mamman, to death following her alleged confession of killing six persons in Mughule village, in the Michika area of Adamawa State.

Having confessed to killing people, the mother of one was dragged by members of the community to the palace of the ward head over the death of three persons suspected to have died from witchcraft.

Enraged by her confession, the arrested suspects, on Sunday, December 4, 2022, pounced on Mamman, and set her ablaze.

Dogara, who confessed to lynching Martha after he was arrested by the police, said, “The deceased confessed to killing three people at the residence of the ward head during interrogation. This was after she was summoned to explain what she knew about the death of those three people in the community. A few days later, we stormed her residence as a result of which she confessed to causing the death of three persons again, bringing the total number of persons killed by her to six.”

The 34-year-old, who said he was not alone in the lynching, added that while he was beating the woman, some other young men in police custody with him brought out petrol which was used in lynching her.