Police arrest 3 suspects for raping minors in Kebbi

He said that one of the suspects, Yunusa Adamu, 25, of Bumawa area of Koko, was arrested on Jan. 29, for allegedly giving N20 to N50 to sexually molest a 5-year-old girl in his mother’s room.

“The suspect threatened to deal with her if she revealed his secret. Investigations have been concluded and the suspect will be arraigned in court with immediate effect,” he said.

Magaji-Kontagora said another suspect was arrested for sexually molesting a 15-year-old girl in Badariya area of Birnin Kebbi.

He said that the suspect, Bello Shehu, 27, arrested on Feb. 4, at about 4:00 p.m., deceitfully lured the minor to his room and had sexual intercourse with her.

The commissioner said efforts were on to arrest Shehu’s accomplice, Yahaya Abdullahi, who has been on the run.

“On Feb. 10, at about 2:30 p.m., one Illo Mai’ole, aged ’25’ of Dalijan village in Gwandu LGA, criminally intimidated a 12-year-old girl of Gwanyal village, at Dagachari bush with a knife and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her three times.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court after investigation,” Magaji-Kontagora said.