Police arrest 3 suspects for alleged rape, forceful initiation of girl into cult group

Oyeyemi gave the names of the suspects as Daniel Njoku (a.k.a Agege), Damilare Ogundiran and Adebayo Olamilekan.

He explained further that they were arrested following a report lodged at Ajuwon Police Divisional Headquarters by the mother of the victim.

According to the victim’s mother, she sent her 15 years old daughter on errand at Akute Odo area, but was allegedly waylaid by Daniel Njoku.

And Njoku forcefully took her to his gang at their hideout where the young girl was gang raped, beaten and forcefully initiated into Eiye cult group.

The complainant further explained that her daughter was threatened by the suspects that she would be killed if she dared inform anybody about the incident.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ajuwon Division, SP Andrew Akinseye, detailed his detectives to go after the hoodlums.

“The team, acting on a credible intelligence, located the hideout of the group at Akute Odo area, stormed the place and succeeded in arresting three members of the gang.

“They confessed to the commission of the crime, and informed the police that they were desperately looking for more members to join their group, especially female members, and this prompted them to do what they did,” he said.