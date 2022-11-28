SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami, the command’s spokesperson, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday in Akure.
Police arrest 3 secondary school students for raping 14-year-old colleague
The Police Command in Ondo State says it has arrested three secondary school students for alleged conspiracy and defilement of a 14-year-old student.
“The suspects are students of Akure High School. They lured a 14-year-old student into the bush at the back of the school gate and gang raped her.
“The three suspects are in police custody and will be charged to court after conclusion of our investigations,” Odunlami said.
