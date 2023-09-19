Police arrest 3 for murder and organ harvesting in Rivers

A community source, who gave his name Otuks, said Progress, an okada rider, who hails from the Aminigboko community, was conveying some goods from Abua Central (Abua LGA) when the incident happened.

According to the source, an unidentified man suspected to be a ritual killer had contracted a group of five young men to bring some human parts with a mouth-watering offer in return.

He stated, “They are drug boys. So, a suspected ritualist went to arrange with them to get a tongue and a heart. And from what I heard, the man promised them over ₦2m.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, the man they killed was an okada rider. He was rushing to drop somebody’s luggage from Central Abua to Amingboko around 11pm.

“This incident happened along the Emebu/Obrean boundary. So, they killed the man, and cut off some of his parts. It happened on Friday night. After committing the crime, they fled, but three of the suspects were later arrested.”

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, the spokesperson for Rivers Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko stated: “Yes, I can confirm the incident. The three suspects who perpetrated that act have been arrested. They have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.”