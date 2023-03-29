ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 27-old-man for allegedly defiling 9-month-old baby

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect allegedly had sexual intercourse with the little baby and immediately ran away from the scene.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

Hundeyin said that the case was reported to the Police on Monday at about 10:00pm by a concerned member of the public.

He said that the suspect allegedly went to the apartment where the baby’s mother laid her on the floor, and quickly went to buy something outside the compound.



“The mother of the baby, aged 16 years, came to the station with the baby and was issued medical form to enable her take the child to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

“However, on Tuesday at about 11:15pm, the suspect was smoked out from his hiding by detectives from Ijora Badia Division,” he said.

The spokesman said that the complainant and suspect have made statements, adding that the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Hundeyin said that the scene of the crime was photographed when the police visited and a stained pant with blood was recovered as exhibit.

He said that the case file and suspect will be transferred to Gender Section of the state command.

