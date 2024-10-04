ADVERTISEMENT
Enugu Police arrest 22-year-old for vandalising telecom cables, recover tools

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect would be arraigned once the ongoing investigation is concluded.

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Friday, said that the suspect was apprehended on Wednesday by police operatives serving in Thinker’s Corner Division of the command, who responded immediately to a distress call.

“His detention led to the recovery of some lengths of vandalised cables, the value of which is yet-to-be ascertained,” he said.

Ndukwe said that the tools, which the suspects used for the criminal act, including a plier, screwdriver and others, were recovered from him. He said that the suspect would be arraigned once the ongoing investigation was concluded.

