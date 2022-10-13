RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 2 suspected kidnappers, land grabbers in Edo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police on Thursday said they arrested suspected two kidnapers and land grabbers in Ulegun community of Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo.

This is contained in a statement by ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer in Benin.

According to Iwegbu, on Oct. 11, at about 22:10hrs, police arrested Messrs Amos Abieyuwa, 28, and Ochuko Newman, 24, at their hideout in Ulegun community of Ikpoba-Okha.

Iwegbu said the suspects had been on the Command’s wanted list for alleged cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, arson, murder, gun-running, and land grabbing.

“The suspects also allegedly promote communal war and declaring war against the Edo State Government at Oke-Oroma, Obazagbon and Obagie communities of Edo state, where they played the arrowhead role/ mastermind roles.”

She said one of the suspects, Ochuko Newman, made a confessional statement in regards to their involvement.

“Newman further confessed that Abieyuwa is in possession and control of two AK-47 rifles as part of the guns they use in their operations.

” Abieyuwa in his statement, confessed and affirmed the confessional statement of Newman,” She said

