Police arrest 2 robbery suspects on 2nd Niger Bridge

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police said the suspects were about to steal expansion joints near the Obosi end of the bridge.

The Police team was on surveillance patrol on the Bridge when they apprehended the suspects who were about to steal expansion joints near the Obosi end of the bridge.

A statement issued to journalists in Awka on Monday by DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Anambra State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said the suspects are now helping police in further investigations. According to Ikenga, one of the suspects hails from Enugu State and the other from Ebonyi State.

The PPRO said when searched, two daggers and five sim cards removed from previously stolen phones, were recovered from the suspects, aged between 20 and 22 years. He added that the Covert Police Team monitored the gang and swooped on them, arresting two of the gangsters while others fled.

Ikenga quoted the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, to have commended the Police Team for its vigilance and courage in confronting the gang. He stated that the CP had directed the owners of the recovered sim cards be located with a view to assembling evidence for successful prosecution of the arrested suspects.

