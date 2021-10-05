RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 2 minors in connection with kidnapping of 3-year-old in Yobe

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police Operatives have arrested two principal suspects, aged 12 and 14 for kidnapping a three-year-old boy in Potiskum, Yobe.

ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, the Public Relations Officer of the command disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Damaturu.

“The victim, aged three, was kidnapped and later released by his assailants after they collected N50,000 ransom.

“The police apprehended two principal suspects. The first one is 14-years-old while the second suspect is aged 12 while the third suspect is on the run,” Abdulkarim said.

He said the police has begun investigation into the matter and efforts are being made for the arrest the fleeing suspect.

In a another development, Abdulkarim said on Oct. 1, at about 0700hrs, one Nafisa Saleh was reported to have been abducted on her way to the specialist hospital Damaturu, for antenatal.

“Investigation later revealed that Saleh the presupposed victim, turned out to be the master mind of her own abduction for ransom from her husband and family members,” he said.

The police, he said, uncovered the heinous activities and eventually arrested Goni Modu and Umar Mai Gudusu all of Dadinge Village, Gujba Local Government area of Yobe.

The state Commissioner of Police, Yahaya Abubakar, has urged members of the public to report all criminal activities and cooperate with security agencies at all times.

