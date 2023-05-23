The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 2 escapees in Adamawa 1 year after Kuje prison break

News Agency Of Nigeria

The escapees will be handed over to the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).

A Police Crack Squad arrested the suspects on May 19 [Business Day]
A Police Crack Squad arrested the suspects on May 19 [Business Day]

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the command spokesperson said this in a statement issued on Monday in Yola.

He said that the escapees identified as Atiku Ibrahim, 37, and Adamu Ibrahim, 40, were arrested by Police Crack Squad on May 19.

"The escaped suspects were arrested for cattle rustling and other nefarious activities.

"During interrogation, they confessed to having been in Kuje Correctional custody since 2021, following allegations of arms dealing against them.

"They also confessed to have escaped to Adamawa, until their arrest.

"They further stated that they were awaiting trial in Kuje in a case of arms dealing and unlawful possession of firearms."

Nguroje said that the Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, directed that the escapees be handed over to the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Adamawa Command.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the command had in July 2022 arrested another Kuje escapee and handed him over to the NCoS.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

