Police arrest 2 escapees in Adamawa 1 year after Kuje prison break

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the command spokesperson said this in a statement issued on Monday in Yola.

He said that the escapees identified as Atiku Ibrahim, 37, and Adamu Ibrahim, 40, were arrested by Police Crack Squad on May 19.

"The escaped suspects were arrested for cattle rustling and other nefarious activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

"During interrogation, they confessed to having been in Kuje Correctional custody since 2021, following allegations of arms dealing against them.

"They also confessed to have escaped to Adamawa, until their arrest.

"They further stated that they were awaiting trial in Kuje in a case of arms dealing and unlawful possession of firearms."

Nguroje said that the Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, directed that the escapees be handed over to the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Adamawa Command.