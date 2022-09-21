Police arrest 2 for allegedly kidnapping 3 women in Ondo State

Police spokesperson, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, paraded the duo before newsmen on Tuesday in Akure.

Odunlami said they kidnapped one Mrs Folasade Akinloye from her shop at Ofosu on Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:40 p.m. using an ash colour Toyota Camry with registration number AKD 797 AP.

During investigation, it was discovered that the suspects were also responsible for the kidnap one Mrs Folasade Akinselure on July 13, 2021 and that of Ms Stella Stephen on March 9, 2022.

“They confessed to committing the crime. The victims were rescued unhurt.

“Police also recovered the Toyota Camry car and two cutlasses the suspects used in committing the crime from them,’’ Odunlami said.

She assured that the suspects would be arraigned after further investigation.

Odunlami also told newsmen that the police arrested one Adesina Shittu of Aule in Akure for theft and for faking his own kidnap.

She explained that a complainant reported to the police that he gave a Bajaj tricycle valued N1.6 million to Shittu for use as a commercial vehicle.

Shittu was supposed to be delivering N4,000 to the complainant on daily basis.

“Three days later, Shittu called the complainant and claimed that he was kidnapped, and that the complainant should assist him to pay the ransom to secure his release.

“During investigation, forensic analysis showed that the suspect was in Badagry, Lagos State and not at Igoba in Akure where he claimed he was being held hostage,’’ she said.

Odunlami said Shittu was arrested with the tricycle and taken back to Akure.