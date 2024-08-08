ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 2 Benin Republic nationals for stealing car during protest in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hundeyin said that during the investigation, the suspects confessed that they came from the Republic of Benin to steal vehicles in Nigeria.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

Hundeyin said that the suspects, Kosoko Rafiu and Nunayo Sunayo, were arrested in an attempt to escape with the vehicle along Mile 2/Badagry Expressway on Tuesday.

He said that the suspects, after hijacking the vehicle, were on top speed to escape a police checkpoint, but were finally arrested at Abule Ado area of the state.

The police image maker said that the suspects stole the vehicle at a function in the Anthony village area of the state.

Hundeyin said that the suspects specialised in stealing vehicles from functions in Nigeria and escaping with them to their country.

“They decided to steal this car while the protest was ongoing in the state.

“They thought of escaping with it with ease, thinking the police were only paying attention to protesters and not other crimes.

“Luck, however, ran out on them after they stole the vehicle at about 12.00 a.m.

“Some police operatives at the Trade Fair Complex, on special duty during the ongoing protests, received intelligence that one red Toyota Corona vehicle was coming towards their direction.

“The operatives patrolled and monitored the event before suddenly seeing the car at high speed in a suspicious manner.

“The DPO immediately alerted his team for stop and search of vehicles. Immediately, the suspects got to the police checkpoint, they sped off again.

“The suspects were immediately given a hot chase, and eventually the vehicle was flagged down at Abule Ado area.

“Both suspects were promptly arrested with the stolen vehicle,” he said.

He said that the Toyota Corona with Reg. No. JJJ 741 EJ and different charms were recovered from the suspects.

News Agency Of Nigeria

