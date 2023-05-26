Police arrest 10 suspected rapists, thugs in Bauchi

This is contained in a statement on Friday in Bauchi by SP Ahmed Wakil, spokesperson of the command.

Wakil said that the suspects were arrested for crimes bothering alleged rape and thuggery.

He explained that the operatives of the command were able to track five suspects for alleged rape and five others who engaged in various forms of thuggery and criminal conspiracy within the Bauchi metropolis, Dambam, Toro and Itas-Gadau Local Government Areas (LGAs).

ADVERTISEMENT

"Investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to apprehend other accomplices. The suspects will be charged to court for prosecution on completion of the investigation," he said.

The spokesman said that the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Aminu Alhassan, has commended the operatives for their dedication and professionalism.

Alhassan also assured residents of the state of the command’s unwavering commitment to the security of lives and property in the state.