ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 10 suspected rapists, thugs in Bauchi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Bauchi State Police Command says there will be no hiding place for criminals.

The Police Command urged residents to remain vigilant and security conscious (image used for illustration) [Vanguard]
The Police Command urged residents to remain vigilant and security conscious (image used for illustration) [Vanguard]

This is contained in a statement on Friday in Bauchi by SP Ahmed Wakil, spokesperson of the command.

Wakil said that the suspects were arrested for crimes bothering alleged rape and thuggery.

He explained that the operatives of the command were able to track five suspects for alleged rape and five others who engaged in various forms of thuggery and criminal conspiracy within the Bauchi metropolis, Dambam, Toro and Itas-Gadau Local Government Areas (LGAs).

"Investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to apprehend other accomplices. The suspects will be charged to court for prosecution on completion of the investigation," he said.

The spokesman said that the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Aminu Alhassan, has commended the operatives for their dedication and professionalism.

Alhassan also assured residents of the state of the command’s unwavering commitment to the security of lives and property in the state.

He reiterated that there will be no hiding place for criminals in the state, urging residents to remain vigilant and security conscious.

News Agency Of Nigeria

