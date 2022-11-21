Police arraign man for alleged rape, armed robbery in Benue

Ishaya said that Grace Onoja of Effoyo, OKpokwu Local Government Area, reported the case at the Ugbokolo Police Station on Nov. 2.

She said that while the complainant was sleeping in her boyfriend’s house at Okungaga, Ugbokolo, Friday Agbidi of the same address, allegedly broke into the house and robbed her of the sum of N265, 000 belonging to her boyfriend.

Ishaya said that during investigation, Friday was arrested and one locally made revolver pistol was recovered from him.

She said that the crime contravened Sections 349, 284 Penal Code Law of Benue State, 2004 and Section 2(a)(b) and 3 (1) of the Robbery and Fire Arms Special Provision Act, 2004.

Ishaha said investigation into the matter was still ongoing and requested for time to complete it.

However, when the case came up for mention no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The Magistrate, Mrs Erdoo Ter, remanded the suspect at the Federal Maximum Correctional Centre Makurdi.