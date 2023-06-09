The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arraign man, 41, for allegedly obtaining ₦‎2.8m under false pretence

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Nigeria Police badge
Nigeria Police badge

Recommended articles

Chukwurah, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing.

The Prosecutor, ASP Chinalu Nwadione, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 22, at 10.a.m at No 11, Metal Bus Road, Off Acme Road, Ogba, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant defrauded Chukwurah under pretence of purchasing a vehicle on his behalf, but converted the money for his own use without the consent of the owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that section 314 stipulates 15 years jail term for obtaining false pretence, while section 287 provides three years for stealing if found guilty.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. Akinyemi, granted Chukwurah bail in the sum of ₦‎400,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Akinyemi then adjourned the case until June 26, for further mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Macron to meet victims’ families after knife attack on children

Macron to meet victims’ families after knife attack on children

NUC presents provisional licenses to 37 new private universities

NUC presents provisional licenses to 37 new private universities

Ex-minister reveals what ended Virgin Nigeria, criticises Nigeria Air

Ex-minister reveals what ended Virgin Nigeria, criticises Nigeria Air

We'll continue to arrest erring motorists, LASTMA reacts to 'Sanwo-Olu's directive'

We'll continue to arrest erring motorists, LASTMA reacts to 'Sanwo-Olu's directive'

Tinubu meets traditional rulers to discuss national healing

Tinubu meets traditional rulers to discuss national healing

Abacha's widow used to negative things Nigerians say about her late husband

Abacha's widow used to negative things Nigerians say about her late husband

Nigerians should consider a female president – Obasanjo

Nigerians should consider a female president – Obasanjo

Accreditation successful but results uploads failed - Atiku's witness tells court

Accreditation successful but results uploads failed - Atiku's witness tells court

LP lawmaker-elect surprised by Tinubu's intelligence after meeting President

LP lawmaker-elect surprised by Tinubu's intelligence after meeting President

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Captain Planet is married to his big sister not wife - Counselor Lutterodt

There is nothing wrong with having sex with someone menstruating - Counselor Lutterodt

Pastor sentenced to death for killing choir mistress

Court sentences pastor to d*ath for k*lling choir mistress in Rivers

Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage on wife’s request.

Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage on wife’s request

Controversial Nigerian 'Prophet', Pastor TB Joshua, dies aged 57

2 years after demise, faithful describe TB Joshua as love personified