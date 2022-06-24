Police arraign man, 31, over alleged possession of firearm

The Prosecutor, Insp. Bamikole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 26 in Ode-Ekiti.

Olasunkanmi alleged that the defendant had in his possession one locally made pistol.

He said that Akintunde armed himself with a dangerous weapon in public unlawfully in such a manner as to cause terror in public place.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 64 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ekiti State, 2021, and is punishable under Section 27(1) of the Firearm Act LFN, 2004.

The prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Rotimi Adabembe, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Michael Faola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.