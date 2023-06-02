The sports category has moved to a new website.
Police arraign man, 25, for alleged assault, malicious damage

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police prosecutor, Insp Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendant and others still at large, committed the offence on May 24 at about 4:00p.m at Atikankan Area in Ado-Ekiti.

The defendant of no fixed address is standing trial on a three-count charge of assault, malicious damage and threat to life.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Adeniyi said that the defendant and others still at large, assaulted Mubarak Salihu by beating him with fist blow all over his body.

He said that the defendant and others at large maliciously damaged guinea cloth, valued N30, 000 belonging to the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the defendant and others at large threatened to kill the complainant in the presence of the police.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 185, 329 and 46 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Opeyemi Esan, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Dolapo Babalogbon, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 5 for hearing.

