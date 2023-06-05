Police arraign 32-year-old man for allegedly receiving stolen cattle
The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of receiving stolen cattle.
The Police prosecutor, Inspector Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 21 at about 5:00 pm at Ogotun-Ekiti.
He said that the defendant dishonestly received two stolen cattle from one Abdulkadril Buba.
Okunade said that the offence contravened Section 343(1) of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.
He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.
The defence counsel, Toyin Oluwole, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that he would not jump bail.
In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, A.O. Adeosun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦100,000, with one surety in like sum.
He, thereafter, adjourned the case till June 13 for hearing.
