ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Physically challenged man hacked to death in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to her, the family members only returned to meet his lifeless body in the pool of his blood.

Physically challenged man hacked to death in Ogun.
Physically challenged man hacked to death in Ogun.

Recommended articles

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Odutola stated that suspected assailants on Wednesday broke into the house of the man in Imasayi area of Yewa-North local government area of the state and matcheted him to death.

She explained that the incident happened around 3 p.m. when family members of the deceased had all left for work.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, the family members only returned to meet his lifeless body in the pool of his blood.

“The Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Imasayi, the police jurisdiction covering the area where the dastardly act occurred, on his investigation, confirmed the report, and said that the body of the deceased had been deposited at Ilaro General Hospital Morgue.

Odutola who stated that the command had no firm lead on the reason behind the act, added that the state commissioner of police, Abiodun Alamutu, had assured the families that the killers would be apprehended and made to regret their actions.

“Justice must be done. We will expose the perpetrators of this magnitude of violence and killing,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-Gov Daniel forfeits monthly pension after becoming senator

Ex-Gov Daniel forfeits monthly pension after becoming senator

Goje appeals judgement on dismissal from APC, files stay of execution

Goje appeals judgement on dismissal from APC, files stay of execution

APC asks Ganduje to ignore invitation from anti-graft body over dollar videos

APC asks Ganduje to ignore invitation from anti-graft body over dollar videos

Reps asks FG to implement 10% jobs for persons with disabilities

Reps asks FG to implement 10% jobs for persons with disabilities

President Tinubu to announce new date for census, NPC Chairman

President Tinubu to announce new date for census, NPC Chairman

We've invited Ganduje to answer questions on ‘dollar videos’ - Commission

We've invited Ganduje to answer questions on ‘dollar videos’ - Commission

Senate moves to check illegal motor parks, pick-up points in FCT

Senate moves to check illegal motor parks, pick-up points in FCT

Prophet Olowere’s death huge loss to Christendom, Oyo – Makinde

Prophet Olowere’s death huge loss to Christendom, Oyo – Makinde

Group begs Catholic Priest to join Edo governorship race

Group begs Catholic Priest to join Edo governorship race

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image of Amarah Kennedy

Widow weeps as boyfriend sends nude photos to her late husband’s family

Divorced woman seeking accommodation sets helper, children ablaze in Anambra

Divorced woman seeking accommodation sets helper, children ablaze in Anambra

16-year-old girl commits suicide after her boss’s husband raped her

16-year-old girl commits suicide after her boss’s husband raped her

Accident claims 3 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway. (Illustrative picture) [Naija News]

Accident claims 3 lives on Lagos-Ibadan expressway