Physically challenged man hacked to death in Ogun.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Odutola stated that suspected assailants on Wednesday broke into the house of the man in Imasayi area of Yewa-North local government area of the state and matcheted him to death.

She explained that the incident happened around 3 p.m. when family members of the deceased had all left for work.

According to her, the family members only returned to meet his lifeless body in the pool of his blood.

“The Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Imasayi, the police jurisdiction covering the area where the dastardly act occurred, on his investigation, confirmed the report, and said that the body of the deceased had been deposited at Ilaro General Hospital Morgue.

Odutola who stated that the command had no firm lead on the reason behind the act, added that the state commissioner of police, Abiodun Alamutu, had assured the families that the killers would be apprehended and made to regret their actions.