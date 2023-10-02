ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Petrol tanker explosion claims 5 lives in Delta - PPRO

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the tanker was heading towards Benin City when the unfortunate incident happened.

A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Credit: Guardian]
A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Credit: Guardian]

Recommended articles

The spokesman of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Warri, saying the incident occurred on 1 October at Ugbenu in Ethiope West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He said that the tanker, laden with petrol, was heading towards Benin City in the morning when the unfortunate incident happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the early hours of Oct. 1, 2023, at about 0200hrs, the Command recorded a tragic incident where a tanker, laden with petroleum product, being driven towards Benin on the Warri – Benin Road fell at Ugbenu Koko Junction.

“Its content spilled into the nearby swamp and the spillage attracted a couple of youths who took advantage of the incident and started scooping fuel into jerry cans and other containers.

“While they were at it, an explosion erupted and the fire from the explosion engulfed the whole area.

“The fire claimed lives of five persons among the youths who had come to scoop fuel,” Edafe said.

He said that several properties, including eight buses of different makes, two tankers, five trailers, two motorcycles, a Sienna space wagon and a ‘C’ Class Mercedes Benz car were also burnt. Edafe said that the remains of the victims had been deposited at the Oghara General Hospital’s morgue in Ethiope West.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that police operatives attached to the Oghara division, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) at Ethiope West, had mobilised to the scene to ensure the free flow of traffic.

Edafe said that the Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, Wale Abass, had expressed his sympathy with the families that lost their loved ones in the incident.

“It is sad that we never learn from past occurrences, since this is not the first time such incident has happened.

“Nonetheless, I appeal that Nigerians should do away with greed and avoid scenes where there is an occurrence of oil spillages.

“It poses a serious threat to their lives and the lives of others,” Edafe warned.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi once again labels fuel subsidy an organised crime

Peter Obi once again labels fuel subsidy an organised crime

UN agency appoints Nigerian Energy Expert, Ekpenyong as Peace Ambassador

UN agency appoints Nigerian Energy Expert, Ekpenyong as Peace Ambassador

Obaseki sympathises with families of victims of tanker explosion in Delta

Obaseki sympathises with families of victims of tanker explosion in Delta

TUC, NLC consider strike suspension, ₦35k wage increment

TUC, NLC consider strike suspension, ₦35k wage increment

IGR of Enugu Tourism Board grew to 243% in my 1 year - Former GM

IGR of Enugu Tourism Board grew to 243% in my 1 year - Former GM

Good governance will stop military coups in West Africa - Ganduje

Good governance will stop military coups in West Africa - Ganduje

Official debunks report of office allocation to wife of Senate President

Official debunks report of office allocation to wife of Senate President

My husband is not a magician - First Lady Remi Tinubu pleads for understanding

My husband is not a magician - First Lady Remi Tinubu pleads for understanding

Osun community to finally receive electricity after 91 years

Osun community to finally receive electricity after 91 years

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Killaboi is still on the run months after he killed his girlfriend, Augusta, during an argument [Tori News]

Killaboi confessed he killed Augusta, but he has remained free since July

The suspect will be charged to court for prosecution [Punch]

Woman raises alarm after catching her husband burying newborn baby

Oluwatoyin Salau was 19 years old when she was raped and murdered [Hali Tauxe/Tallahassee]

Court sentences American who killed Oluwatoyin Salau to life imprisonment

Man attempting to jump off Falomo Bridge [Ikejabird]

Man rescued from committing suicide on Lagos bridge